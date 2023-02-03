PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 61,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,261. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

