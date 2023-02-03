PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 61,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,261. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
