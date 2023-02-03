Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $274.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average of $237.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

