Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.66

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 438375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Plains GP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

