Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 588,859 shares.

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.27.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

