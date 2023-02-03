Polymath Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $165.50 million and $4.76 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00424980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

