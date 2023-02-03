Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Up 1%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 22,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 36,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

