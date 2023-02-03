Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 85.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Post by 266.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

