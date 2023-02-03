PotCoin (POT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $425,398.83 and approximately $806.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00423877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00030336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,429 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

