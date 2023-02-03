Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.