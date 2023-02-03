Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

