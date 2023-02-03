Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,101 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.0% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 70.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $268.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

