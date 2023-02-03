Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

