Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

