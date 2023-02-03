Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RXI opened at $149.40 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $169.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.