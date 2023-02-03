Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

