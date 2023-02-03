Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

