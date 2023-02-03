Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 88,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $153.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

