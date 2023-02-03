Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,517 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.