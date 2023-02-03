Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

