Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

