ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
ProBility Media Stock Performance
ProBility Media Company Profile
ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.
