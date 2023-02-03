Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $131.38. 967,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

