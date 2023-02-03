Prometeus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188,947.35 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00020699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $93.09 million and approximately $188,947.35 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.