ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 461,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,692,583 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $27.26.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

