Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

