Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.32. Pyxus International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 500 shares.

Pyxus International Trading Up 53.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc Pyxus International, Inc was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

