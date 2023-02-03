Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.00 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. 1,530,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,894. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 38.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

