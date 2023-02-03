Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.98 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00011758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $287.31 million and $44.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.91 or 0.07078570 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00064003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024925 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,521,055 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

