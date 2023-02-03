Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $21.90. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.22.
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights.
