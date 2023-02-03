Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $21.90. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.