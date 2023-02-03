Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $686,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.57 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

