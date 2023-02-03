QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.48 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and $14.32 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00424510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.24 or 0.28954903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00465954 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

