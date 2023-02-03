QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.85 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $115.85 million and $117,628.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00223066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131876 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,746.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.