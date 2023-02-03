Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity at Quotient

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

About Quotient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.