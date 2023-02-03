Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.
In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
