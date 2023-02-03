RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,973.27 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $23,973.27 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00424738 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.58 or 0.28970425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.