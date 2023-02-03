Rational Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 146.3% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

