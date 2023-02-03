Rational Advisors LLC Invests $781,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,104. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

