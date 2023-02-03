Rational Advisors LLC Sells 13,508 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $77,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,991,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,711,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

