Raydium (RAY) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00418564 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.50 or 0.28549317 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00469560 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,895,334 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.