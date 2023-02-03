Raymond James Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $77.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE AFL opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

