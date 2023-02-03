Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.38.

TSE CG opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.89.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,826.70. In other Centerra Gold news, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at C$196,826.70. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

