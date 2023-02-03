Raymond James Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

