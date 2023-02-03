Raymond James Trims First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price to $45.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

FBNC stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

