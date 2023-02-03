Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 669,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

