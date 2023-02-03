Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

About Real Matters

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.