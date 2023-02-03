Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.35 million and a P/E ratio of 35.63.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

