Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BOO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of boohoo group (LON: BOO) recently:

1/26/2023 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating.

1/23/2023 – boohoo group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – boohoo group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – boohoo group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – boohoo group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – boohoo group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

12/16/2022 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 49.49 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.37. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.70 ($1.27). The company has a market cap of £627.64 million and a P/E ratio of -164.97.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

