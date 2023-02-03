Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JCDecaux (DEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JCDecaux (EPA: DEC):

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €27.50 ($29.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.90 ($23.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($26.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €15.60 ($16.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.90 ($23.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €15.60 ($16.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €20.40 ($22.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.64 ($0.70) on Friday, hitting €21.68 ($23.57). 156,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.87. JCDecaux SE has a one year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a one year high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.