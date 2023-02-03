Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 2,205,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,004,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Specifically, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Redfin by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 10,319.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Redfin by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

