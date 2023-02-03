Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.