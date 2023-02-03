Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.23 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by $4.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of REGN traded up $29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $780.24. 657,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,045. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $787.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average of $695.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

