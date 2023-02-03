Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.23 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by $4.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of REGN traded up $29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $780.24. 657,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,045. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $787.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average of $695.94.
In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
